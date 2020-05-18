Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ANET

In trading on Monday, shares of Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $214.55, changing hands as high as $219.19 per share. Arista Networks Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ANET shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ANET's low point in its 52 week range is $156.63 per share, with $289.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $216.14. The ANET DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

