Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AMWD

In trading on Wednesday, shares of American Woodmark Corp. (Symbol: AMWD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $82.27, changing hands as high as $82.45 per share. American Woodmark Corp. shares are currently trading up about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMWD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMWD's low point in its 52 week range is $35.30 per share, with $117.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.94.

