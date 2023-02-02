Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AMPS

In trading on Thursday, shares of Altus Power Inc (Symbol: AMPS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.15, changing hands as high as $8.40 per share. Altus Power Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMPS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AMPS's low point in its 52 week range is $4.26 per share, with $14.715 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.28.
