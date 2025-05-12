Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AMP

In trading on Monday, shares of Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $498.09, changing hands as high as $517.15 per share. Ameriprise Financial Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMP's low point in its 52 week range is $385.74 per share, with $582.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $514.04. The AMP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.