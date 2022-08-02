Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AMKR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Amkor Technology Inc. (Symbol: AMKR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.11, changing hands as high as $21.96 per share. Amkor Technology Inc. shares are currently trading up about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMKR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMKR's low point in its 52 week range is $14.89 per share, with $29.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.82.

