Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AMK

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: AMK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.24, changing hands as high as $24.88 per share. Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMK's low point in its 52 week range is $13.94 per share, with $34.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.24.

