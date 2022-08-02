Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AMEH

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (Symbol: AMEH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.44, changing hands as high as $55.65 per share. Apollo Medical Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMEH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMEH's low point in its 52 week range is $29.52 per share, with $133.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.30.

