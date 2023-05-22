Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AMBA

In trading on Monday, shares of Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $74.24, changing hands as high as $74.46 per share. Ambarella, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMBA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMBA's low point in its 52 week range is $49.02 per share, with $99.855 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.19.

