Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ALTR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Altair Engineering Inc (Symbol: ALTR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.19, changing hands as high as $52.14 per share. Altair Engineering Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ALTR's low point in its 52 week range is $43.17 per share, with $68.845 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.77.
Also see: Healthcare Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
ENTX shares outstanding history
ROIC YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.