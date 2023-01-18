Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ALTR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Altair Engineering Inc (Symbol: ALTR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.19, changing hands as high as $52.14 per share. Altair Engineering Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALTR's low point in its 52 week range is $43.17 per share, with $68.845 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.77.

