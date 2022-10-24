Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ALSN

In trading on Monday, shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (Symbol: ALSN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.15, changing hands as high as $38.26 per share. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALSN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALSN's low point in its 52 week range is $32.55 per share, with $42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.07.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.