Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ALKT

In trading on Thursday, shares of Alkami Technology Inc (Symbol: ALKT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.19, changing hands as high as $14.28 per share. Alkami Technology Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALKT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALKT's low point in its 52 week range is $10.45 per share, with $17.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.20.

