Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ALIT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Alight Inc (Symbol: ALIT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.39, changing hands as high as $10.46 per share. Alight Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALIT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALIT's low point in its 52 week range is $8.39 per share, with $13.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.43.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.