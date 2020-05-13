Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ALC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Alcon Inc (Symbol: ALC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $57.15, changing hands as high as $58.11 per share. Alcon Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALC's low point in its 52 week range is $39.37 per share, with $65.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.19.

