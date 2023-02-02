Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AKR

In trading on Thursday, shares of Acadia Realty Trust (Symbol: AKR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.07, changing hands as high as $16.23 per share. Acadia Realty Trust shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AKR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AKR's low point in its 52 week range is $12.28 per share, with $22.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.92.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.