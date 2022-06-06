Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AJRD

In trading on Monday, shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (Symbol: AJRD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.73, changing hands as high as $41.87 per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AJRD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AJRD's low point in its 52 week range is $35.47 per share, with $49.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.85.

