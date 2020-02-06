Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AIG

In trading on Thursday, shares of American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.10, changing hands as high as $53.14 per share. American International Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AIG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AIG's low point in its 52 week range is $40 per share, with $58.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.97. The AIG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

