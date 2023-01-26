Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AGTI

In trading on Thursday, shares of Agiliti Inc (Symbol: AGTI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.10, changing hands as high as $18.40 per share. Agiliti Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGTI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AGTI's low point in its 52 week range is $14.1505 per share, with $23.255 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.34.
