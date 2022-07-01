Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AGR

In trading on Friday, shares of Avangrid Inc (Symbol: AGR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.81, changing hands as high as $47.92 per share. Avangrid Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AGR's low point in its 52 week range is $42.20 per share, with $55.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.73.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.