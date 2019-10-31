Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AGNC

In trading on Thursday, shares of AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.07, changing hands as high as $17.29 per share. AGNC Investment Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AGNC's low point in its 52 week range is $14.51 per share, with $18.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.05.

