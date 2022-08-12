Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AGM

In trading on Friday, shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (Symbol: AGM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $114.14, changing hands as high as $114.55 per share. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AGM's low point in its 52 week range is $90.3801 per share, with $137.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $114.55.

