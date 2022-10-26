Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AFG

In trading on Wednesday, shares of American Financial Group Inc (Symbol: AFG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $135.43, changing hands as high as $135.75 per share. American Financial Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AFG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AFG's low point in its 52 week range is $119.01 per share, with $152.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $135.41.

