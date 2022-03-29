Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AESC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of AES Corp (Symbol: AESC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $97.58, changing hands as high as $98.05 per share. AES Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AESC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AESC's low point in its 52 week range is $81.82 per share, with $111.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $97.50.

