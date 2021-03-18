Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ADV

In trading on Thursday, shares of Advantage Solutions Inc (Symbol: ADV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.66, changing hands as high as $10.90 per share. Advantage Solutions Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADV's low point in its 52 week range is $7.89 per share, with $13.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.67.

