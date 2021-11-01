Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ADUS

In trading on Monday, shares of Addus HomeCare Corp (Symbol: ADUS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $96.08, changing hands as high as $97.02 per share. Addus HomeCare Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADUS's low point in its 52 week range is $73.06 per share, with $129.005 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $96.57.

