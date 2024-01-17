Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ADUS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Addus HomeCare Corp (Symbol: ADUS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $90.56, changing hands as high as $90.86 per share. Addus HomeCare Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADUS's low point in its 52 week range is $77.30 per share, with $114.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $90.69.

