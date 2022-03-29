Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ADUS

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Addus HomeCare Corp (Symbol: ADUS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $85.73, changing hands as high as $89.06 per share. Addus HomeCare Corp shares are currently trading up about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADUS's low point in its 52 week range is $68.57 per share, with $111.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $88.75.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.