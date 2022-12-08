Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ADTN

In trading on Thursday, shares of ADTRAN Holdings Inc (Symbol: ADTN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.03, changing hands as high as $20.53 per share. ADTRAN Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADTN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADTN's low point in its 52 week range is $16.30 per share, with $25.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.49.

