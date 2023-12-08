Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ADT

In trading on Friday, shares of ADT Inc (Symbol: ADT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.36, changing hands as high as $6.41 per share. ADT Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADT's low point in its 52 week range is $4.89 per share, with $10.095 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.39.

