Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ADT

In trading on Friday, shares of ADT Inc (Symbol: ADT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.36, changing hands as high as $6.41 per share. ADT Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ADT's low point in its 52 week range is $4.89 per share, with $10.095 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.39.
Also see: Application Software Dividend Stocks
KAI Next Dividend Date
Funds Holding NPV
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.