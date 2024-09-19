Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ADM

In trading on Thursday, shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.66, changing hands as high as $62.61 per share. Archer Daniels Midland Co. shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADM's low point in its 52 week range is $50.72 per share, with $80.145 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.30. The ADM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

