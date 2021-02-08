Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ADAP

In trading on Monday, shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (Symbol: ADAP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.98, changing hands as high as $7.28 per share. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC shares are currently trading up about 12.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADAP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADAP's low point in its 52 week range is $2 per share, with $13.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.91.

