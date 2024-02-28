News & Insights

Markets

Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ACT

February 28, 2024 — 04:47 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Enact Holdings Inc (Symbol: ACT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.31, changing hands as high as $27.65 per share. Enact Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACT shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Enact Holdings Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, ACT's low point in its 52 week range is $21.0801 per share, with $29.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.37.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Daniel Loeb
 Institutional Holders of NIHD
 GCC Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.