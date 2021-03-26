Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ACMR

In trading on Friday, shares of ACM Research Inc (Symbol: ACMR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $84.96, changing hands as high as $86.01 per share. ACM Research Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACMR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACMR's low point in its 52 week range is $25.655 per share, with $144.8065 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.19.

