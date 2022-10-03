Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ACLS

In trading on Monday, shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (Symbol: ACLS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $63.91, changing hands as high as $64.19 per share. Axcelis Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACLS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACLS's low point in its 52 week range is $45.14 per share, with $83.735 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.10.

