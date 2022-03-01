Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ACHC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (Symbol: ACHC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $60.48, changing hands as high as $62.83 per share. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. shares are currently trading up about 10.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACHC's low point in its 52 week range is $50.07 per share, with $68.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.55.

