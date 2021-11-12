Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ACB

In trading on Friday, shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (Symbol: ACB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.51, changing hands as high as $8.58 per share. Aurora Cannabis Inc shares are currently trading up about 12.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACB's low point in its 52 week range is $5.85 per share, with $18.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.50.

