Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ACA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Arcosa Inc (Symbol: ACA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $57.26, changing hands as high as $57.59 per share. Arcosa Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACA's low point in its 52 week range is $48.18 per share, with $68.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.58.

