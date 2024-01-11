Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AB

In trading on Thursday, shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (Symbol: AB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.86, changing hands as high as $33.30 per share. AllianceBernstein Holding LP shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AB's low point in its 52 week range is $25.83 per share, with $42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.89.

