Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AAWW

In trading on Monday, shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: AAWW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $77.43, changing hands as high as $87.96 per share. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 12.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AAWW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AAWW's low point in its 52 week range is $58.70 per share, with $97.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.99.

