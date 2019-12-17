Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AAP

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $157.87, changing hands as high as $158.86 per share. Advance Auto Parts Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AAP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AAP's low point in its 52 week range is $130.09 per share, with $182.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $157.91. The AAP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.