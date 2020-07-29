Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AAN

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Aaron's Inc (Symbol: AAN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.74, changing hands as high as $54.00 per share. Aaron's Inc shares are currently trading up about 17.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AAN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AAN's low point in its 52 week range is $13.005 per share, with $78.5873 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.78.

