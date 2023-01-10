Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.68, changing hands as high as $53.12 per share. Alcoa Corporation shares are currently trading up about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AA's low point in its 52 week range is $33.55 per share, with $98.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.98.

