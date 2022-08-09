Bullish Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) insiders filled their treasuries with US$2.2m worth of stock over last year

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Southern States Bancshares

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman & CEO Stephen Whatley for US$1.4m worth of shares, at about US$19.00 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$23.30. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While Southern States Bancshares insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Are Southern States Bancshares Insiders Buying Or Selling?

There was only a small bit of insider buying, worth US$1.3k, in the last three months. Looking at the net result, we don't think these recent trades shed much light on how insiders, as a group, are feeling about the company's prospects.

Does Southern States Bancshares Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Southern States Bancshares insiders own about US$44m worth of shares. That equates to 22% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Southern States Bancshares Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). That said, the purchases were not large. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Southern States Bancshares insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Southern States Bancshares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

