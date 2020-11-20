Bullish Signs: Extreme Amount Of Stocks In Uptrends

As domestic equity continues to march higher, we have seen this improvement reflected in many of the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright (NDX) equity-based indicators on the NDW Research Platform. One of those is the ^PTSPX chart, which measures the percentage of stocks in the S&P 500 universe that are trading in a positive trend. Earlier this month, the indicator reversed into X’s, continued higher, and hit 84% last night (11/16), the highest level since 2014. Looking back at past occurrences, we found that there have been a handful of instances where ^PTSPX reached this level going back to 1987. Although forward returns are typically positive, what really caught our attention is the level of reliability we’re seeing when the PTSPX reaches this level. Looking out from one week to two years, at least 70% of the time the S&P 500 index has experienced a positive gain.

The returns above are not inclusive of transaction costs. Investors cannot invest directly in an index or a model portfolio. Indexes and models have no fees. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Potential for profits is accompanied by possibility of loss. The relative strength strategy is not a guarantee.

Based on the dates that we identified above, we further examined the relationship between this high ^PTSPX reading and momentum returns. The first group below is the momentum spread, which looks at how RS leaders perform compared to RS laggards. When looking out one month, the average return is more of a mixed bag; however, returns for three to 12 months out are more noticeable with the 12-month return averaging over 27%. One thing to note is that momentum runs on confidence and it performs the best when trends are most stable.

The next two groups we looked at based on the same dates above are high and low momentum names. As shown below, the high momentum group over time outperforms low momentum significantly. Not only are the returns greater, but the frequency of positive returns is more consistent. We belive this illustrates that investing in high momentum names stacks the odds in your favor over the long run.

