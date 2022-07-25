Bullish Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) insiders filled their treasuries with US$976k worth of stock over last year

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Savara

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director David Ramsay bought US$215k worth of shares at a price of US$1.08 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$1.79), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Savara insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:SVRA Insider Trading Volume July 25th 2022

Savara Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Savara insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Independent Director David Ramsay spent US$138k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership of Savara

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data suggests Savara insiders own 2.0% of the company, worth about US$4.1m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Savara Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Savara insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Savara. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Savara you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

