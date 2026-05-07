Bullish Quarterly Results: 3 Companies Raising Guidance

The 2026 Q1 earnings season continues to roll along, with a wide variety of companies revealing results in the coming days. The cycle has overall been strong, with growth remaining solid and a decent number of companies exceeding quarterly expectations.

And concerning those exceeding quarterly expectations, UnitedHealth Group UNH, Quanta Services PWR, and Quest Diagnostics DGX both raised their outlooks, with each also seeing a nice pop following their results.

UnitedHealth

UnitedHealth posted a double beat relative to our consensus expectations, with both EPS and sales moving modestly higher year-over-year. It reflected the company’s first double-beat in several quarters, helping underpin the favorable reaction shares enjoyed post-earnings.

The company’s EPS outlook remains bullish, with estimates drifting higher across all timeframes illustrated below. The favorable revisions are led by a guidance upgrade, with UNH raising its FY26 earnings outlook.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics similarly posted a double-beat relative to our consensus expectations, marking the sixth consecutive period in which it exceeded both EPS and sales expectations. Sales grew 9.2% from the year-ago period, whereas EPS grew by a double-digit 13.1% YoY.

The company raised both its EPS and sales guidance for its current FY26 amid the favorable results, with DGX seeing favorable revisions following the release.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Quanta Services

Quanta Services yet again delivered another set of robust quarterly results, with both EPS and sales results beating Zacks Consensus Estimates. Adjusted EPS of $2.68 grew by a sizable 50% YoY and reflected a 31.4% surprise, whereas sales of $7.9 billion saw a double-digit 26.3% YoY climb. Importantly, the backlog reached a record $48.5 billion, helping underpin its broader business momentum for a long time to come.

Quanta Services raised guidance across many metrics, driven by a favorable demand environment, further adding to the positivity. The broad guidance hike is very bullish from a share momentum standpoint, a big driver behind the stock’s surge after it reported.

EPS revisions remain bullish nearly across the board.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Guidance upgrades are generally among the most bullish announcements a company can make, signaling that the outlook is even better than previously expected. Upgrades commonly lead to share outperformance, with UnitedHealth UNH, Quanta Services PWR, and Quest Diagnostics DGX seeing bullish share reactions following their results.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.