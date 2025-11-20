Bullish Q3 Earnings and Revenues Improve Year Over Year, Shares Rise

Bullish BLSH reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of 10 cents per share. The company reported a loss of 59 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Total adjusted revenues increased 72% year over year to $76.5 million. Sequentially, it increased 34%. Total revenues increased mainly due to strong growth in Subscription, Services & Other (SS&O) revenues.



BLSH shares have risen 0.96 % in pre-market trading.

BLSH Q3 Top-Line Details

Adjusted Transaction Revenues (34.9% of total revenues) decreased 18.84% year over year to $26.7 million. Digital asset sales decreased significantly from $54.2 billion a year ago quarter to $41.6 billion.

Bullish Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Bullish price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Bullish Quote

SS&O revenues, including liquidity services and all CoinDesk-branded products, reached $49.8 million in the third quarter of 2025. This represents growth of more than 50% sequentially and over 300% year over year.

BLSH Q3 Operating Details

In the third quarter of 2025, the company reported adjusted operating expenses of $ 47.9 million, which increased 29.8% year over year. Sequentially, operating expenses declined 2%.



The adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $13.8 million compared to a loss of $3.1 million in the year-ago quarter.



Adjusted EBITDA was $28.6 million, which increased 271% year over year. Sequentially, it increased 253%.

BLSH Balance Sheet Details

As of Sept. 30, 2025, BLSH had total cash and cash equivalents of $69.3. million compared with $36 million as of June 30, 2025.

BLSH Q4 Guidance

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Bullish expects Subscription, Services & Other revenues to be between $47.0 million and $53.0 million.



Adjusted Operating Expenses are expected to be between $48.0 million and $50.0 million.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

BLSH currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector are BlackBerry BB, NCino NCNO and Chegg CHGG, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BlackBerry’s third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at 4 cents per share, implying year-over-year growth of 100%. BB shares have gained 11.6 % in the year-to-date period.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NCino’s third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at 20 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 4.76%. NCNO shares have declined 27.7 % in the year-to-date period.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chegg’s fourth-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at negative 1 cent per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 105.88%. Chegg’s shares have declined 38.5% year to date.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackBerry Limited (BB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

nCino Inc. (NCNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bullish (BLSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.