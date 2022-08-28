Bullish Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) insiders filled their treasuries with US$589k worth of stock over last year

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Outlook Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Kurt Hilzinger bought US$257k worth of shares at a price of US$1.49 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$1.18). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Outlook Therapeutics insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqCM:OTLK Insider Trading Volume August 28th 2022

Insiders At Outlook Therapeutics Have Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Outlook Therapeutics over the last quarter. Insiders purchased US$32k worth of shares in that period. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Does Outlook Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 7.9% of Outlook Therapeutics shares, worth about US$21m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Outlook Therapeutics Tell Us?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). That said, the purchases were not large. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Outlook Therapeutics insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Outlook Therapeutics. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Outlook Therapeutics (including 2 which are a bit unpleasant).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

