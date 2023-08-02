Bullish Outlook? Consider These 3 Bull Put Spread Ideas for this Wednesday

Despite the pullback yesterday, it remains a bullish market and today I’ve got three bull put spread ideas to consider.

To execute a bull put spread, an investor would sell a naked put and then buy a further out-of-the-money put to create a spread.

A bull put spread is considered less risky than a naked put, because the losses are capped thanks to the bought put.

The following trades are short-term and high risk, so should only be considered by experienced option traders.

NVDA Bull Put Spread Example

Selling the August 15 put with a strike price of $435 and buying the $430 put would create a bull put spread.

This spread was trading yesterday for around $1.00. That means a trader selling this spread would receive $100 in option premium and would have a maximum risk of $400.

That represents an 25% return on risk between now and August 15 if NVDA stock remains above $435.

If Nvidia (NVDA) stock closes below $430 on the expiration date the trade loses the full $400.

The breakeven point for the bull put spread is $434 which is calculated as $435 less the $1.00 option premium per contract.

In terms of a stop loss, if the stock dropped below $440, I would consider closing early for a loss.

PLTR Bull Put Spread Example

Selling the August 15 put with a strike price of $18 and buying the $15 put would create a bull put spread.

This spread was trading yesterday for around $0.70. That means a trader selling this spread would receive $70 in option premium and would have a maximum risk of $230.

That represents a 30.43% return on risk between now and August 15 if PLTR stock remains above $18.

If Palantir (PLTR) stock closes below $15 on the expiration date the trade loses the full $230.

The breakeven point for the bull put spread is $17.30 which is calculated as $18 less the $0.70 option premium per contract.

In terms of a stop loss, if the stock dropped below 18, I would consider closing early for a loss.

UPS Bull Put Spread Example

Selling the August 15 put with a strike price of $175 and buying the $170 put would create a bull put spread.

This spread was trading yesterday for around $0.85. That means a trader selling this spread would receive $85 in option premium and would have a maximum risk of $415.

That represents a 20.48% return on risk between now and August 15 if UPS stock remains above $175.

If United Parcel Service (UPS) stock closes below $170 on the expiration date the trade loses the full $415.

The breakeven point for the bull put spread is $174.15 which is calculated as $175 less the $0.85 option premium per contract.

In terms of a stop loss, if the stock dropped below $180, I would consider closing early for a loss.

Please remember that options are risky, and investors can lose 100% of their investment.

This article is for education purposes only and not a trade recommendation. Remember to always do your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

