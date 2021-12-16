Bullish or Bearish: Why Dominance Trading is Here to Stay

By Adrian Kolody, Co-Founder of Domination Finance

Markets have up and down cycles, and knowing the optimal strategies, instruments, and precautions is what leads to a trader’s success. Whether it’s hedging with stablecoins during a bear market, or keeping spot positions in projects and ecosystems with strong fundamentals during a bull market, each strategy has its ideal season for maximizing return on investment. That said, what if there was a trading strategy that could transcend market conditions and continue to generate excess returns, regardless of a bull or bear market? The answer lies in dominance trading, which measures an asset’s share of the market relative to its competitors.

Speculating on market dominance has historically been a useful tool for traders across industries, and the crypto space is no exception. Since 2013, Bitcoin dominance has been used as an indicator of periods where Bitcoin will either outperform or underperform the broader cryptocurrency market. Essentially, utilizing the metric boils down to this — if Bitcoin dominance is low, buy more Bitcoin; if Bitcoin dominance is high, purchase more altcoins.

Fortunately, as of 2021, Bitcoin dominance itself is now directly tradeable, meaning that it can be used in a variety of ways as a hedge instrument. For example, even if crypto’s market capitalization drops by 50% and crypto prices plummet across the board, it is still very possible that Bitcoin dominance could remain the same or not far from its pre-downturn value. With many market factors at play, this notion extends far beyond Bitcoin and can be applied to the dominance of altcoins like Ethereum or DeFi blue-chip native governance tokens.

Dominance trading should be viewed as a sophisticated trading method rather than with a 1000x “to the moon” mindset. It is best used by quantitative crypto trading firms, big funds, and consistent traders who constantly seek to hedge their portfolios. As opposed to being limited to parking capital in stablecoins during market dips, dominance trading unlocks a new way for traders to hedge their positions. Theoretically, if one predicts that the total crypto market is about to drop, they could take a long position on USDT dominance (the largest stablecoin by market cap) during the dip. As prices are dropping, the market dominance of USDT would rise. Once they believe the market has settled, they could close their USDT dominance position and re-enter spot positions among tokens of their choice. The result would be that they hedged with greater success than simply going into stablecoins at the right time.

Trading the market dominance of large cap coins is the conservative option when it comes to dominance trading. However, abstracting more niche markets can lead to more volatile pairs, and it is possible to go more exotic when speculating market dominance. An example could be Optimism total value locked (TVL) market dominance of the top three Ethereum layer 2 solutions. This would look like:

OptimismTVL / PolygonTVL + ArbitrumTVL + OptimismTVL = OptimismTVL Dominance

At the time of writing this, OptimismTVL dominance would be trading at about 4.29%. Taking a long position on this would be a bet on Optimism receiving more TVL at a faster rate than Polygon and Arbitrum, and a short position would simply be the inverse. Given that there is more upside to being a DeFi liquidity provider on networks that have less TVL, this could be a DeFi hedge with taking spot-token exposure.

Under the correct regulation in certain jurisdictions, this could also apply to markets outside of crypto. Dominance trading becoming a more well known concept would happen even faster if applied to the traditional finance world. Examples of this could include:

Tesla dominance of automobile companies Activision dominance of video game publishers Nestle dominance of food companies Gold dominance of precious metals

The beautiful thing about this is there are essentially an infinite amount of possibilities when it comes to trading market dominance. People speculate sub-markets all the time, and usually while doing so they purchase a native token tied to the direct success of the project associated with it. Trading market dominance allows one to consistently hedge throughout continuous market cycles and is not entirely reliant on crypto maintaining a bull cycle.

Since the concept is still relatively new, the popularity of dominance trading is not going to spike overnight. The more this concept is understood by traders, the greater the likelihood of exchanges creating pairs that speculate market dominance as the premier hedging tool of choice. If crypto does hit a bear market, capital hedges such as yield farms, lending markets, vault interest rates, and annual percentage yields are going to plummet. A market dominance hedge would be the ideal replacement or alternative to these tools. While retaining the value of one’s capital, it is always best to have an available hedge, and trading market dominance provides that.

About the author: Adrian Kolody is co-founder of Domination Finance, a non-custodial, decentralized exchange for dominance trading. An early adopter of crypto since 2011, Adrian has extensive experience working on a variety of blockchain applications, ranging from tokenized securities to early stage Ethereum dApps. At Domination Finance, Adrian is using his background in business development to establish the platform as a leader in decentralized finance innovation.

