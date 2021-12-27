Bullish ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) insiders were rewarded last week as their US$769k investment inflated to US$1.1m

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The stock climbed by 7.7% resulting in a US$2.1b addition to the company’s market value. In other words, the original US$769k purchase is now worth US$1.1m.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ON Semiconductor

The Independent Director Gregory Waters made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$769k worth of shares at a price of US$45.26 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$66.76. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:ON Insider Trading Volume December 27th 2021

ON Semiconductor is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership of ON Semiconductor

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. ON Semiconductor insiders own about US$349m worth of shares (which is 1.2% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At ON Semiconductor Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded ON Semiconductor shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like ON Semiconductor insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - ON Semiconductor has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.